Singer stuck in ‘middle’ too much against O’s

“He’s going to attack with his best stuff when you get into those binds,” Matheny said. “You’re not going to want to lose or give up something with the third best pitch in that situation. He’s going to need to throw it. He’s going to develop it. But it’s going to be against hitters when he’s working in favorable counts. And he wasn’t working ahead a lot today. Didn’t give him a lot of opportunities to get to it.”