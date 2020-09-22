Singer struggles as Royals eliminated

KANSAS CITY — It happens to the game’s best pitchers. And now it has happened to Royals rookie right-hander Brady Singer for the first time in the big leagues — he didn’t have his best stuff.

Singer, on the heels of two dominant starts, was out of whack Tuesday against St. Louis at Kauffman Stadium in a 5-0 loss. With the defeat, the Royals officially were eliminated from postseason contention.

Singer walked a career-high five and also hit a batter. He gave up three hits and three runs before manager Mike Matheny took him out for righty Jake Newberry. Singer threw 81 pitches and only 44 for strikes.

Interestingly, after Matheny’s mound visit to replace Singer, Matheny got into it with home-plate umpire Manny Gonzalez and was quickly ejected. It was Matheny’s first ejection as Royals skipper and his 16th as a manager — and this one came on his 50th birthday.