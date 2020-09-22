Salina, KS

Now: 71 °

Currently: Overcast

Hi: 81 ° | Lo: 62 °

Singer struggles as Royals eliminated

Royals.comSeptember 22, 2020

KANSAS CITY — It happens to the game’s best pitchers. And now it has happened to Royals rookie right-hander Brady Singer for the first time in the big leagues — he didn’t have his best stuff.

Singer, on the heels of two dominant starts, was out of whack Tuesday against St. Louis at Kauffman Stadium in a 5-0 loss. With the defeat, the Royals officially were eliminated from postseason contention.

Singer walked a career-high five and also hit a batter. He gave up three hits and three runs before manager Mike Matheny took him out for righty Jake Newberry. Singer threw 81 pitches and only 44 for strikes.

Interestingly, after Matheny’s mound visit to replace Singer, Matheny got into it with home-plate umpire Manny Gonzalez and was quickly ejected. It was Matheny’s first ejection as Royals skipper and his 16th as a manager — and this one came on his 50th birthday.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Franco wins it for KC with hustle, clutch bat

September 21, 2020 10:30 pm

Royals have a hiccup or three at Milwaukee

September 20, 2020 5:03 pm

Near no-no hangover? Hardly, says Singer

September 16, 2020 10:10 pm

Duffy Misses Flight While Police Investigate ...

 10:08 am


Latest Stories

Sports News

Singer struggles as Royals eliminat...

KANSAS CITY -- It happens to the game’s best pitchers. And now it has happened to Royals rookie ri...

September 22, 2020 Comments

K-State Holds Weekly Football Press...

Sports News

September 22, 2020

KWU Men’s Golf wins Ottawa Fa...

Sports News

September 22, 2020

Bridge Work

Kansas News

September 22, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Bridge Work
September 22, 2020Comments
3 More COVID Cases at Sal...
September 22, 2020Comments
Car Crashes Into Treeline
September 22, 2020Comments
Kelly proclaims Sept. 22 ...
September 22, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH