Singer sparkles before Royals win in 10th

Royals.comJuly 25, 2020

If right-hander Brady Singer is indeed part of the Royals’ future, that future could be very bright.

Singer, 23, made his Major League debut on Saturday in Cleveland and tossed five superb innings, giving up just three hits and two runs while striking out seven in the Royals’ 3-2, 10-inning victory over the Indians at Progressive Field.

With a little luck, Singer, the Royals’ No. 2 prospect, per MLB Pipeline, could have thrown five shutout innings.

Singer showed the same type of command and stuff he displayed in Spring Training and Summer Camp — well-placed sinkers on the corners, and a biting slider that made some hitters chase.

The Royals broke a 2-2 tie in the 10th inning. Under the new extra-inning rules, Brett Phillips began the 10th positioned at second base, pinch-running for Alex Gordon, who made the last out in the ninth.

Erick Mejia pinch-hit for Ryan McBroom and moved Phillips to third base with a sacrifice bunt. Maikel Franco drove in Phillips with a sacrifice fly to center.

