Silver Trailer Stolen

KSAL StaffJuly 7, 2021

Police are investigating the theft of a trailer from a Salina business.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime between July 1st and July 6th, someone hooked up an enclosed trailer owned by Imperial Garden Restaurant, 844 E. Crawford and drove away.

The owners assumed an employee had borrowed the trailer, but then learned of the theft after being contacted by the Harvey County Sheriff’s Office who told them the trailer’s license plate was found on yet another stolen vehicle there.

The 10-foot, Interstate brand trailer is silver in color and valued at $2,000

