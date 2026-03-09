Silver Alert For Barton County Man

A Silver Alert has been issued in an effort to locate a missing Barton County.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the whereabouts of 87-year-old Ronald Base, of Barton County, are unknown and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate him.

Base is likely driving a gray 2010 Dodge Dakota bearing Kansas tag 5736ACK. He was last seen south of Great Bend on Monday, March 9, at approximately 3:40 p.m. Base has Alzheimers, and is believed to be traveling to Culver, Kansas.

Base is a white male who is around 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He has brown hair, blue eyes, and was last seen wearing gray pants, gray shirt, a red and gray flannel jacket, and black shoes.

If you see Ronald Base, or his vehicle, please call 911 immediately. If you have other information about his whereabouts, please call the Barton County Sheriff’s Office at (620) 793-1920.