Silent Film to Screen at Historic Theatre

A classic silent film is set to screen in Salina at a classic venue. Fritz Lang’s 1927 epic “Metropolis” will be shown this coming Saturday at the theatre inside the Temple in downtown Salina.

Organizers say “Metropolis” is a film way ahead of its time in filmmaking, narrative, and ideas.

This influential German science-fiction film presents a highly stylized futuristic city where a beautiful and cultured utopia exists above a bleak underworld populated by mistreated workers. When the privileged youth Freder (Gustav Fröhlich) discovers the grim scene under the city, he becomes intent on helping the workers. He befriends the rebellious teacher Maria (Brigitte Helm), but this puts him at odds with his authoritative father, leading to greater conflict.

Featuring cinemas first depiction of a robot and striking cinematography of truly apocalyptic scale, “Metropolis” still stands as one of the most influential films ever made, influencing many writers and directors to come.

Isaiah Marcotte will lead a film discussion afterwards with information on the making of the film and Fritz Lang.

There will be a suggested $5 donation at the door, with all proceeds going to maintaining the historic Temple theater.

_ _ _

Poster design by John Epic

Photo of Theater via The Temple