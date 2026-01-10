Community Sign Funding Available

A new round of funding is available for rural communities to upgrade downtown business signs, making them more attractive and modern while preserving historic character.

According to the KAnsas Department of Commerce, funding is available via Supporting Innovative Growth through New Signage (SIGNS) grant opportunities, building on the program’s inaugural year in 2025 with several updates designed to further increase foot traffic, strengthen business visibility, and drive sales in downtown commercial districts.

“Prominent and visually pleasing signage can have dramatic impact — helping people notice a business and get new customers through the door to make a purchase,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “By re-establishing the SIGNS program, we’re doubling down on design quality, supporting local artists and driving further economic growth in small businesses throughout our downtown communities.”

The SIGNS program is designed to support communities by upgrading storefronts for multiple businesses at once, recognizing that clear, attractive and strategically designed signage plays a critical role in helping customers spend more money locally.

Updates to the program require communities to work with approved artists from the Kansas Arts Commission’s Roster of Artists to help strengthen the design process, support Kansas-based creatives, and ensure signage projects are both visually compelling and responsive to local character.

“Pairing businesses with professional artists and designers establishes a collaborative effort to create signage that not only looks better but also is more effective,” Commerce Assistant Secretary of Quality Places Matt Godinez said. “Well-designed signs capture attention, increase foot traffic and contribute to stronger and long-term business stability — which is crucial to companies of all sizes.”

A total of $125,000 is available statewide, with communities eligible to receive up to $25,000 per application. Each funded community must complete signage improvements on at least three separate retail or restaurant businesses as part of a coordinated district-level effort. Eligible expenses include design, fabrication, lighting, installation and artist fees.

Eligible applicants include municipalities, Main Street organizations, local Chambers of Commerce, economic development organizations, foundations and other non-profit or community-based entities. Businesses that are interested must be consumer-facing establishments located in qualifying downtown or walkable commercial districts.

The application period will close February 28, 2026, with award notifications expected in April 2026. An informational webinar for interested applicants will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, January 15. To register for the webinar, visit here.

For more information about the SIGNS grant program, including updated guidelines and application materials, visit the webpage here.