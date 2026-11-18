Pictured by Huey Counts: Kaylie Shultz of Salina Central placed second at this year’s Class 5A state cross country meet.

When Kaylie Shultz crossed the finish line at this season’s Class 5A state championship, she was exhausted—and not just from the grueling, hilly 5-kilometer course at Rim Rock Farm. She was worn down by the weight of unmet expectations throughout her senior year.

Shultz knew defending her state title would be a tall order against Wichita Kapaun’s Ava Claassen, who has dominated the season. Still, Shultz hoped to beat her final time of 18 minutes, 12 seconds, which was 46 seconds slower than her winning run at last year’s meet despite much better weather conditions this time around.

“I just know I had more in me,” Shultz said. “I freaked myself out at the start of the race and was way too nervous. I let my nerves work against me instead of channeling them into excitement. I put way too much pressure on myself when I already knew what the outcome was going to be. I knew Ava was going to push for a fast time, and I haven’t run under 17 minutes.”

Claassen, a junior, broke away early to secure a commanding victory in 16:59.16. Meanwhile, Shultz relied on a late surge to pull away from third-place finisher Decorah Schroeter of Great Bend and lock in the runner-up spot.

“I feel like I didn’t really show everything I had this season,” Shultz admitted. “I struggled to push myself at times. I lacked confidence all year, went into every race scared, and that wore me out before I even stepped up to the starting line.”

Looking back, Shultz believes her biggest hurdle was constantly obsessing over her past performances — she was the Kansas Gatorade Girls XC Runner of the Year in 2025 – and checking her competitors’ stats.

“It really started during track season,” she explained. “I was constantly comparing myself to everyone else and checking results. Instead of seeing someone else’s success and thinking, ‘They did it, so I can too,’ I looked at it as, ‘They already did it, so I can’t.’ ”

Now, Shultz is turning the page toward a fresh start. Last week, during a ceremony in her school’s cafeteria, she signed her letter of commitment to continue her running career at Florida State University, a standout Division I program in Tallahassee, Fla.

“I’m really excited for the upcoming track season, and I’m excited about going to Florida State next year,” Shultz said. “I’m taking that excitement into my track season and building on it so I’m ready for cross country next fall.”

At last spring’s state track meet, Shultz earned silver medals in both the 1,600- and 3,200-meter races, along with a fifth-place finish in the 800. As she prepares for her final high school season, she has clear goals on the oval.

“I plan to focus on all of my events, though I’d really like to drop my 800 time,” said Shultz, who holds a personal best of 2:15.64 in the race. “I want to push that down and break 2:10 this year, because I think that’s what it’s going to take to compete at the state level.”