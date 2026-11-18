Evergy urges customers to watch out for utility scams. Wednesday is Utility Scam Awareness Day. This observance is part of a nationwide initiative with United Utilities Against Scams to raise awareness and educate customers about the growing threat of utility-related scams.

In recent years, Evergy customers have been targeted by scammers posing as Evergy employees. According to the company, customers are being targeted through fake websites, phone numbers and more. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) reported $16 billion in theft through fraud nationwide last year, a 25% increase over 2024. The FTC specifically attributed $3.5 billion to imposter scams.

Here are some signs of common online scams and ways customers can protect themselves:

Beware of fake websites and AI summaries

Scammers will create websites that have the Evergy logo and may even try to mimic the design. Scammers often pay money for these sites to appear first in search results. Always ensure you are paying your bill directly through the Evergy website at evergy.com.

Scammers will publish blogs and create content on websites that appear to provide directions or short cuts on ways to manage your Evergy account. These pages include incorrect phone numbers or links where scammers aim for customers to provide account or banking information.

Fake Caller ID Displays

Never give out personal/financial information over the phone if you’re unsure who you are speaking to. You can verify account information online or by calling the Evergy Customer Contact Center (in the Evergy Metro and Evergy Missouri West area at 1-888-471-5275 and in Evergy Kansas Central at 1-800-383-1183).

Disconnection threats

Scammers will often claim that Evergy will disconnect within an hour if customers don’t pay immediately. Evergy will not shut off service for nonpayment without multiple notifications prior to disconnection.

Gift cards and third-party payment apps

Evergy does not accept payment through Cash App, PayPal or Venmo.

Evergy also won’t ask customers to pay with gift cards.

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