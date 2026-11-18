The 2026 fall season has come to an end for the North Central Activities Association, as their final team alive, the Beloit Trojan football team, saw its season come to an end on Friday.

The Trojans lost 18-16 against Marysville in the third round of the Class 2A playoffs.

Here is a look at how each NCAA school did in football and volleyball this past week and season:

BELOIT

The Lady Trojan volleyball team finished the season with a 39-5, 12-0 record. … The Trojan football team saw its season come to an end on Friday when it lost 18-16 against Marysville. The Trojans finished the season with a 9-2, 2-1 record.

ELLSWORTH

The Lady Bearcat volleyball team finished the season with a 22-13, 7-5 record. … The Bearcat football team finished the season with a 1-7, 1-3 record.

LYONS

The Lady Lion volleyball team finished the season with a 2-32, 0-12 record. … The Lion football team finished the season with a 5-4, 2-1 record.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lady Lion volleyball team finished the season with a 19-19, 6-6 record. … The Lion football team finished the season with a 1-7, 0-4 record.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Lady Buff volleyball team finished the season with an 11-25, 2-10 record. … The Buff football team finished the season with a 2-6, 1-2 record.

SACRED HEART

The Lady Knight volleyball team finished the season with a 19-16, 6-6 record. … The Knight football team finished the season with a 4-5, 2-1 record.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Lady Trojan volleyball team finished the season with a 21-17, 9-3 record. … The Trojan football team finished the season with a 5-4, 4-0 record.

2026 NCAA Football Standings

Overall NCAA

Team W L W L

SE of Saline 5 3 4 0

Beloit 9 2 2 1

Lyons 5 4 2 1

Sacred Heart 4 5 2 1

Republic County2 6 1 2

Ellsworth 1 7 1 3

Minneapolis 1 7 0 4

Friday, November 13

Marysville 18, Beloit 16

2026 NCAA Volleyball Standings

Overall NCAA

Team W L W L

Beloit 39 5 12 0

Ellsworth 22 13 7 5

SE of Saline 21 17 9 3

Sacred Heart 19 16 6 6

Minneapolis 19 19 6 6

Rep. County 11 25 2 10

Lyons 2 32 0 12