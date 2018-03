No one was hurt after shots were fired late Sunday night in the 2100 block of Meadowlark.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers responded to the area of Meadowlark and Haskett after witnesses reported hearing shots fired sometime between 10pm and 11pm.

Investigators found eight, 9mm shell casings on the street.

No one was hurt and no damage was reported to any property.

A witness told officers they saw a white, Chevy pickup driving at a high rate of speed in the area.