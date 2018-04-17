Shots Fired Near Salina Muni

A couple of loud ‘pops’ awaken a Salina man early Monday morning.

According to Police Captain Paul Forrester, a homeowner who lives in the 1400 block of Cobiren Circle heard two loud bangs outside his residence around 12:30am on Monday. He told officers he could not tell if it was gunshots or perhaps firecrackers that had been lit.

Police say the witness then walked out on his front porch to see a white pickup driving away.

The man contacted authorities Monday afternoon after he found a 9mm shell casing on the street.

No damage was found and no injuries have been reported.

The case remains under investigation.