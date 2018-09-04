Salina, KS

Now: 72 °

Currently: Heavy Rain

Hi: 81 ° | Lo: 70 °

Shots Fired into Occupied Salina Home

KSAL StaffSeptember 4, 2018

No one was injured after at least four gunshots were fired at an occupied home in west Salina.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News officers were called to the 400 block of S. Phillips Monday evening around 10:30pm after neighbors called 911.

Police say a man and woman inside a home at 426 S. Phillips were getting ready for bed when four bullets ripped through the house. The first shot came through an exterior wall and lodged in the living room floor while the second came through a window and smashed into the kitchen tile.

A third bullet shattered a window and hit a bedroom closet. The fourth shot broke a garage window and lodged in the back wall.

Officers found four 9mm shell casings on the porch across the street at 427 S. Phillips and have identified a person of interest in the case who was seen running through backyards shortly after the shots were fired.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Shots Fired into Occupied Salina Ho...

No one was injured after at least four gunshots were fired at an occupied home in west Salina. Po...

September 4, 2018 Comments

Stolen “Wizard Of Oz” R...

Top News

September 4, 2018

Pratt County Also Cleaning Up From ...

Top News

September 4, 2018

Junis Dominates as Royals Win Sixth...

Sports News

September 3, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Shots Fired into Occupied...
September 4, 2018Comments
Big Idaho Potato Truck Ma...
September 3, 2018Comments
Over 9 Inches of Rain Pro...
September 3, 2018Comments
Chapman Teens Hurt in Cra...
September 3, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH