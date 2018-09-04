Shots Fired into Occupied Salina Home

No one was injured after at least four gunshots were fired at an occupied home in west Salina.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News officers were called to the 400 block of S. Phillips Monday evening around 10:30pm after neighbors called 911.

Police say a man and woman inside a home at 426 S. Phillips were getting ready for bed when four bullets ripped through the house. The first shot came through an exterior wall and lodged in the living room floor while the second came through a window and smashed into the kitchen tile.

A third bullet shattered a window and hit a bedroom closet. The fourth shot broke a garage window and lodged in the back wall.

Officers found four 9mm shell casings on the porch across the street at 427 S. Phillips and have identified a person of interest in the case who was seen running through backyards shortly after the shots were fired.