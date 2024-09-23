Shots Fired in Road Rage Incident

A road rage incident leads to the arrest of a man from Solomon after he allegedly fired a handgun at a couple from Concordia.

According to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, deputies arrested 34-year-old Nicholas C. Osbourn on Saturday afternoon after he fired multiple rounds from a .22 revolver at a man and woman in a car that had reportedly angered him.

Deputies say Osbourn was driving a 1996 Chevy 1500 pickup behind the couple’s car as they merged onto I-135 from Schilling Road. Osbourn boiled over as the their car veered into the driving lane ahead of him. He tailgated their vehicle for several miles until he passed them and flashed his handgun. Moments later he pointed the gun out the back window of his truck and fired.

The couple slowed to a stop on the Interstate near the big junction – then began backing up as Osbourne jumped out of his truck with the gun in his hand. Another motorist rolled up and asked Osbourne if he needed help and he told them he had shot at some people and was worried he had hit them.

Authorities arrived on scene and took him into custody. He’s now facing multiple charges that could include aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal discharge of a firearm and reckless driving. No one was injured in the incident.