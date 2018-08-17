Salina, KS

Shots Fired in Downtown

KSAL StaffAugust 17, 2018

Salina Police were called to a downtown bar after shots were fired early Friday.

Police are looking for a white male in a silver, Chevy Impala who reportedly fired several gunshots in the 7th Street parking lot behind Big Nose Kate’s Saloon around 1:50am.

According to Captain Paul Forrester, witnesses told officers the suspect tried to run down several patrons with his car and fired several gunshots as well.

No one was hurt.

Police did find one spent round at the scene but have not identified damage to any property in the area.

Big Nose Kate’s is located at 117 N. Santa Fe Ave.

