Shots Fired During Altercation

KSAL StaffSeptember 13, 2021

A Salina woman is facing possible charges after a confrontation led to shots fired Saturday afternoon.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that at a residence on E. Country Club Road, deputies responded to reports of a disturbance.

A caretaker had gone to the house to check on a resident, but another person living there, 53-year-old Lori Saey, was allegedly intoxicated and threatened the caretaker. As the tension grew, Saey allegedly fired two shots in the direction of the caretaker.

Saey was arrested and is facing possible charges of aggravated assault, criminal discharge, criminal threat and criminal possession of a weapon by a felon.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved.

