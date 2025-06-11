Shots Fired at Beleaguered Hotel

Shots were fired at a Salina hotel the same day residents permanently living there were evicted after the state ordered an emergency shutdown because of fire code and safety violations.

According to Salina Police, Tuesday night at about 7:30 officers responded to the Marifah Inn, 1846 N. 9th, in reference to multiple calls of shots being fired. As officers arrived in the area, they observed two subjects running.

Contact was made with one of the subjects, a 31-year-old male, who was working at the motel. This subject indicated he was in his room when he heard multiple gunshots. He exited his room and did not initially see anything. As the male began walking the area, he observed another male, later identified as 37-year-old Jimmy R. Wells of Salina.

Wells was behind the subject when Wells reached into his waistband and pulled out a black handgun and cycled the slide. Wells then pointed the gun at the subject and began approaching. The subject took off running pursued by Wells, this is when officers arrived on scene.

As an officer initially made contact with the subject, another officer attempted to contact Wells. Wells took off running from the officer behind the motel. The officer observed Wells throw an object from his waistband into some trees. Wells stopped a short distance later, as officers attempted to secure Wells he attempted to pull away from officers. Multiple spent shell casings were located on Wells. Wells appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

A K9 responded to the scene and searched the area where Wells was seen tossing the item. The K9 located a 9mm handgun which had the serial numbers removed. No damage or other victims were located.

Wells was booked into the Saline County Jail in reference to Aggravated Assault, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Interference with Law Enforcement, Defacing Identification Marks on a Firearm, Possession of a Firearm while under the influence, and Criminal Possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.