Shotgun Stolen

KSAL StaffSeptember 4, 2018

Salina Police are investigating a residential burglary after a shotgun was stolen from a home.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime between 9pm Saturday and 5:30am Sunday, someone entered a home in the 1500 block of Austin Circle and removed a Browning BPS 12-gauge shotgun and gun case from the house.

The homeowner told officers he thought he heard some noise like the creaking of floorboards early Sunday but did not investigate thinking it was a family member.

The front door was left unlocked.

There are no suspects and loss is listed at $650.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

