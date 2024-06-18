Shots Fired on Fairdale

A man and woman awake to shots fired outside their apartment followed by a bullet that shattered their window.

Salina Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that several residents at the Townhome Rentals in the 700 block of Fairdale Road were awakened to gunfire from a vehicle early Tuesday morning around 2:20am.

Police say a 23-year-old man and 24-year-old woman heard 3-to 4 shots and then saw their bedroom window shatter. The couple and their 1-year-old baby were not injured.

Officers did not recover any shell casings at the scene and have no description of a shooter or vehicle they sped away in.