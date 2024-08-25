Short Film to Debut at Networking Event

In celebration of its fifth anniversary, Fili Creative will be unveiling the short film “Unboxed” at an upcoming networking and lunch event.

According to the organization, “Unboxed” began as an idea created by Tim Burns, Fili Creative’s production assistant. When summer interns, Seth and Isaac Garrettson, came on board from May to July of 2024, their skills were perfectly suited to bringing the project to life.

“I had the idea for “Unboxed” a few years ago and getting a chance to make it was an absolute joy,” said Burns. “At its core, “Unboxed” is really about facing the loss of imagination as we age and finding a way to tap back into it. Stare at the clouds, show your friends a really cool stick that looks like a sword, rock out to your favorite song, turn that old refrigerator box into a starship, be silly and have the courage to look like an idiot sometimes.”

The company’s five-year anniversary comes at a high point in its history. Other recent project include a documentary-style video for the Berkley Family, celebrating their 100 years in the banking industry, as well as production for 24/7 Travel Store, Salina Family Healthcare Center, Great Plains, Kansas Wesleyan University, Love, Chloe and other local and regional entities.

“Five years ago, we started Fili Creative,” said Gus Applequist, CEO. “We felt a strong urge to create and tell stories with emotional depth that implant a desire to act within the minds of our audience. “Unboxed” perfectly captures our desire to tell those stories and how they re-awaken the child within each of us.”

Community members are welcome to join Fili Creative on Friday, Sept. 13, from 11 a.m. to 2p.m. for their networking lunch and the launch of the short film. RSVPs can be made with SkylarNelson by emailing [email protected].

Fili Creative is a video production company based out of Salina, Kan. Opened in 2019, the company’s mission is to fight for the good in the world by telling stories that matter.