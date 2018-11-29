Shoplifter Threatens Eyewitness at Mall

A Salina man is facing charges of making criminal threats directed at a woman who was shooting video of him while he allegedly shoplifted jeans from a store.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 47-year-old Jason Girard was taken into custody outside the Salina Central Mall on Wednesday afternoon around 4:15pm after officers found him with a stack of nine pair of jeans he did not pay for at Maurices.

Police say a 49-year-old woman noticed he walked out of JC Penny with a load of clothes he did not pay for and she decided to follow and film him as he headed for the next store. The woman told officers at one point, Girard turned toward her as she was shooting video – and threatened to beat her up.

Captain Forrester says Girard, may have been intoxicated and is also facing theft charges for allegedly stealing 33 pair of women’s underwear, 5 sweaters and 12 crew-neck T-shirts from JC Penny valued at $403. The jeans taken from Maurices are valued at $441.

The Salina Central Mall is located at 2259 S. 9th Street.