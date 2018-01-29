Shoplifter Caught Fleeing on Bike

A Salina shoplifter is facing additional charges after officers found his gun hidden under a mower.

According to Captain Mike Sweeney, officers arrested 27-year-old Cameron Harrod on Saturday after he allegedly stole some trail mix and Snickers candy from the Dollar General at 654 S. Broadway and then fled on his bike.

Using a description of Harrod, officers spotted him in the 1400 block of Haven and moved in around 11am and took him into custody. Police say after finding a number of 9mm bullets in his pocket, Harrod initially gave officers his brother’s name.

Police searched the area and found a 9mm pistol hidden under a riding mower and charged him with criminal possession of a firearm along with charges linked to the theft at the retail store.

Authorities say he also has three outstanding warrants in Wichita.