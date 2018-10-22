Shoplifter Arrested in Stolen Car

A shoplifter who paid for his Kool-Aid at a self-check counter at Wal-Mart was arrested for stealing arrows and other items from the Salina store located at 2900 s. 9th on Friday.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 20-year-old Jacob Vaughan of Salina was arrested a short time after leaving the store with 4 arrows, a phone case and a Nerf toy hidden under a blanket.

Officers located Vaughan on I-135 driving a stolen Chevy HHR out of Lyons County and pulled him over near the Magnolia exit.

Police say a 20-year-old female passenger was not arrested, while Vaughan could be facing charges that could include felony possession of stolen property, attempted theft and driving with a suspended license.