Shoplifter Arrested in Stolen Car

KSAL StaffOctober 22, 2018

A shoplifter who paid for his Kool-Aid at a self-check counter at Wal-Mart was arrested for stealing arrows and other items from the Salina store located at 2900 s. 9th on Friday.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 20-year-old Jacob Vaughan of Salina was arrested a short time after leaving the store with 4 arrows, a phone case and a Nerf toy hidden under a blanket.

Officers located Vaughan on I-135 driving a stolen Chevy HHR out of Lyons County and pulled him over near the Magnolia exit.

Police say a 20-year-old female passenger was not arrested, while Vaughan could be facing charges that could include felony possession of stolen property, attempted theft and driving with a suspended license.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

Shoplifter Arrested in Stolen Car

