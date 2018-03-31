Shooting Suspects Sought

Authorities in Geary County are searching for three people in connection with a shooting in Junction City of a man from Minneapolis.

According to the Junction City Police Department, 19-year-old Trenton Penn from Minneapolis was shot late Thursday night at the Motel 6 at 1931 Lacey Drive in Junction City. The victim was flown to a Topeka hospital, where he is in stable condition.

One arrest has been made in connection with the shooting. 19-year-old Morgan Fabre of Manhattan could face charges that include conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated battery, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, and making criminal threats.

Three other people are still being sought. They include 24-year-old Cody Breeden and 28-year-old Jeremy Breeden, both from Abilene, and an unknown third person. All are considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Junction City Police Department TIPS line at 785-762-8477 or leave a web tip at GearyCrimeStoppers.com. Meany leaving a tip s can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.