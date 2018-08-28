UPDATE: Shooting Suspect Caught in Ottawa County

A suspect in a Tuesday morning shooting at the Jewell County Sheriff’s Office was transported to Salina Regional Health Center after apparently shooting himself following a high speed pursuit which ended in Ottawa County.

Authorities say two deputies were shot during an incident at the sheriff’s office in Mankato at around 8:00 in the morning.

The suspect identified as Jason Whitson fled the area in a van.

Authorities say at one point during the chase, Whitson stopped the vehicle to let a woman and two children out – and then drove on.

Whitson’s van was later located. Following a pursuit which ended along Highway 81 in Ottawa County, the suspect was wounded with what authorities say was a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

The suspect was transported by Minneapolis EMS to Salina Regional Health Center in critical condition.

Authorities say the two deputies suffered critical injuries.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that patrol units from his office and the Salina Police Department were dispatched to area interstate exits and highways after they received a statewide dispatch earlier this morning.