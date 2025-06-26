Shooting Case Prompts Raid, Arrests

An investigation into a recent shooting incident in a parking lot at a Salina restaurant prompted a police SWAT raid on a Salina home, and a couple of arrests.

According to Salina Police, on Wednesday morning at about 6:30, the Salina Police Department SWAT team with the assistance of the Kansas Highway Patrol SWAT team executed a search warrant at a home in the 900 block of Spruce.

The search warrant was in reference to the on-going investigation of a shooting, which occurred on June 8th in the parking lot of Poncho’s at 3029 Riffel Drive. A suspect stepped out of a black Jeep SUV and fired one round at a white Chevy Camaro which was behind it in the drive-thru. Both vehicles then left the scene. Investigators found one spent .30 caliber shell casing in the parking lot.

During the raid on Wednesday two people were taken into custody. They are:

32-year-old Calvin Frenzley Jr.

30-year-0ld Sydney Holt

Frenzley was initially taken into custody for Aggravated Assault in reference to the initial investigation. Both Frenzley and Holt also were charged with Felony Interference, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, and Aggravated Endangerment of a Child since there was a child under the age of 18 at the residence.

The investigation is continuing, and additional arrests are anticipated.