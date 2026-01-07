🎥 Shooter Scenario at Salina Government Building

A scenario played out Wednesday afternoon as multiple agencies descended on the Salina City / County Building after an active shooter entered and was ultimately taken out by court security. It was a drill several years in the making, coordinated by Saline County Emergency Management.

Saline County Emergency Management Director Michelle Weis tells KSAL News one of her goals when she took over the position in 2019 was a multi-agency exercise like this.

The scenario was a person armed with a handgun entering the building, roaming the halls shooting, and looking for any open doors and offices. It played out twice, once on the first floor and second time on the second floor.

City of Salina and Saline County Departments in the building participated, with staff in each office taking appropriate actions – whether it be locking and barricading doors and hiding, or fleeing. Additionally, actors also portrayed citizens in the building.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office, Salina Police Department, and Salina Fire Department all responded as part of the scenario. Weis says valuable knowledge was gained.

The scenario also will be an aid to area communities and counties. About a half-dozen emergency management directors from around the region observed and took notes, as preparation for organizing their own similar exercises.

After the event wrapped up, a survey was sent out to the participants for Weis to use as a learning tool.

