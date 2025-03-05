Shocking News Segues to Satisfaction For Funded Partners

Varying levels of astonishment reportedly wafted through the Salina Area United Way meeting Jan. 27 when the nonprofit’s 13 Funded Partners learned what they would receive from the 2023-2024 campaign drive.

“It was shell-shock,” said Christina Small, executive director.

But by mid-February, thanks to some after-action, fiscal dissatisfaction fizzled.

United Way exceeded its Annual Campaign goal by $292,237 — raising $842,237 — and it was deemed “impressive” after surpassing its fundraising goal “for the second year in a row,” according to a July 19, 2024, press release.

A major blow landed when Jan. 27 meeting attendees were informed that the Funded Partners’ portion would be slashed by 73 percent this year.

Dropping from $42,500 last year to $11,528 in 2025, didn’t compute well to some.

“What they raised and were bragging about and what they’re giving, are two different numbers that don’t make any sense. The press release suggested more was coming than last year,” said Heidi Feyerherm-Smith, president and founder of the Love, Chloe Foundation at 111 S. Fifth.

In addition to the campaign results, United Way was awarded $932,735 in pass-through state grant funding that went straight to its Early Childcare Initiative, benefiting seven Saline County Early Childcare Centers, Small said.

Vickee Spicer, executive director of Prairieland Market — a nonprofit organization at 118 S. Santa Fe “that’s focused on building a healthy community,” she said — had played it safe and budgeted this year for $20,000 from the United Way. But initially, it appeared the organization would still be short for the year.

“This was the first of a long line of things,” she said, referring to worries of drastic changes looming from the federal government.

As it turned out, better news was ahead.

United Way leaders took further action.

In an “impromptu executive committee meeting” on Feb. 4, members “came up with a solution to dig into some resources to increase the payment based on the previous year,” Small said. “How funding works was misunderstood.”

It was the concerns brought up by the Funded Partners regarding the amount received previously, so we took a look at how the money was allocated to come up with a way to help supplement the $11,528.”

As it turned out, Funded Partners were given more last year because there was federal money in local United Way coffers still available from the federal Paycheck Protection Program through the Small Business Administration “that helped small business and other entities — including certain nonprofits — pay their employees during the COVID 19 pandemic. according to a federal website.

“Money from the PPP loan was used to help cover operating costs, freeing up United Way funds to be able to grant out,” Small said. “The board approved us to supplement each Funded Partner up to $24,999.”

When she learned the fresh news late last week, Feyerherm-Smith was relieved.

“That’s good. We are appreciative. We’re fulfilling all of our requirements,” she said.

Spicer’s reactions were similar.

“‘I’m satisfied with that outcome,” she said. “The total is very close to what I was expecting. It’s not going to have any negative financial impact.”

In the midst of Love Chloe’s first year as a Funded Partner, Feyerherm-Smith is excited to be involved.

“Anytime I can work with other nonprofits, it’s beneficial. We learn from each other every day,” she said. “It’s a collaborative community organization.”

Going forward, United Way’s Small said she endeavors to be more open to all concerns.

“My goal is to be completely transparent with our funded partners, and the community,” she said. “It’s confusing for people not inside our organization.”

FACTOID:

Anyone with questions or concerns about the Salina Area United Way may call the office at (785) 827-1312 or visit headquarters 113 N. Seventh, Suite 201 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Email: [email protected]

Website: unitedwaysalina.org

Board meetings are normally the third Tuesday of every month. Times are TBD.

The Salina Area United Way Executive Committee consists of a president, vice president, treasurer, secretary and chair-persons of four sub-committees.

The board of directors has 14 members, eight executive members plus six others.

Salina Area United Way Funded Partners: Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Salina; Martin Luther King Jr. Child Development Center; CAPS-Child Advocacy & Parenting Services; CKMHC-Central Kansas Mental Health Center; Salina Family YMCA; Salina Childcare Association; Prairieland Market; Independent Connection; Consumer Credit Counseling Service; Friends of the River Foundation; Love Chloe Foundation; Boy Scouts of America Coronado Area Council; Pawnee Mental Health

Early Childcare Centers: Martin Luther King Jr. Child Development Center; Salina Child Care Association; Magnolia Kids; St. Mary’s Love N’ Learn; YMCA Early Education Center; Angel Child Care; McAdams Childcare Center.

FACTOID: The Love, Chloe Foundation was started in 2008, in memory of Chloe Feyerherm, who died Oct. 17, 2007, of a form of childhood brain cancer. She’s the daughter of Heidi Feyerherm-Smith, the nonprofit’s founder and president.

The mission is “helping Kansas families by decreasing the burdens a childhood cancer diagnosis brings … ,” according to the organization’s website. Learn more at LoveChloe.org

Clarification:

Some of the early childcare centers benefit both as Funded Partners and through the Salina Area United Way’s Early Childcare Initiative.

“The policy on early childcare centers also receiving Funded Partner dollars is being reviewed,” Small said. Those include the Martin Luther King Jr. Child Development Center; Salina Child Care Association; and Salina Family YMCA Early Education Center.