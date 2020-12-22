Shockers Win Overtime Battle with South Florida

TAMPA—The Wichita State men’s basketball team pulled out an, 82-77, victory in overtime against South Florida on Tuesday night in the Yuengling Center.

Craig Porter Jr. pushed the Shockers to an early lead in overtime, scoring the first five points and establishing a lead the Shockers didn’t surrender.

From there on the Shockers knocked down free throws to put the game on ice, including Tyson Etienne with three made free-throws in the final 21 seconds.

Etienne gave Wichita State a spark in the second half, scoring 16 of his 25 points and making clutch shots when the Shockers needed them. He added six rebounds and four assists.

A slow start put Wichita State at a 13-point deficit as late as the 2:40 mark in the first half.

It truly was a tale of two halves for the Shockers. They shot a measly 27.6 percent from the field in the first half, but made 50 percent of their shots in the second half. From the three-point line, the Shockers improved to 45.5 percent from deep from their dismal first-half mark of 10 percent.

The same is true for Wichita State’s efficiency with the ball. It turned the ball over seven times in the first half, most of them coming at costly moments. In the second half, the Shockers only turned it over twice.

Alterique Gilbert and Clarence Jackson both scored 10 points and were the only other Shockers in double digits. Gilbert added five assists and Jackson grabbed seven rebounds.

Wichita State’s next game comes at 6 p.m. on Dec. 30 in Charles Koch Arena. That matchup will be broadcast on ESPN+.