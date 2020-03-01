Salina, KS

Now: 46 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 53 ° | Lo: 33 °

Shockers Stun SMU with 24-Point Comeback

WSU Athletics ReleaseMarch 1, 2020

DALLAS – Wichita State rallied from a 24-point second-half deficit to stun host SMU, 66-62, Sunday afternoon at Moody Coliseum in the largest comeback in school history.

Wichita State (22-7, 10-6 American) trailed 50-26 with 14:48 to play, at which point ESPN calculated SMU’s win probability at 99.8 percent. Instead, the Shockers outscored the Mustangs 40-12 the rest of the way to take over sole possession of fourth-place in the conference standings and keep its hopes alive for an NCAA tournament bid.

The comeback was the second-largest in Division I basketball this year behind Eastern Illinois, which surged from 27 down to defeat Murray State.

Dexter Dennis set career-highs with 25 points and seven three-point field goals on 14 attempts to lead the Shockers. Grant Sherfield supplied 14 points and six assists and Jaime Echenique added seven points and team-high 13 rebounds.

Isiaha Mike scored 23 points on 10-of-18 shooting for SMU (19-9, 9-7), which lost at home for the first time in conference play and for just the second time all season.

WSU led 17-16 near the midway point of the first half, but SMU scored 16 of the next 17 points and went into the break with a 37-24 cushion. Mike supplied 10 points in a 13-2 SMU run to begin the second half, which pushed the lead to 24 points.

That was rock bottom for the Shockers who were 9-of-36 from the field (.250) at that point.

Over the last 14:00 they made 14-of-24 attempts, including 9-of-14 from three. Dennis hit five of those triples on his way to 17 second-half points. He became just the sixth player in school history to sink seven-or-more threes in a game.

As a team, Wichita State nailed 14 three-pointers – one shy of the school record – and its 36 attempts were the second-most in program history.

WSU won on the glass, 41-29, and outscored SMU 23-10 on second-chance opportunities, helped by 17 offensive rebounds.

The Shockers scored 17-straight points on five three-pointers to hack the 24-point deficit down to four with 7:22 to play.

Jamarius Burton’s three-point play put the Shockers in front with 1:14 to go, 62-61.

Emman Bandoumel answered with a layup through contact with 48 seconds remaining to put SMU ahead 63-62, but his free throw missed.

Dennis hit his seventh-and-final triple with 39 seconds on the clock to give WSU the lead for good, 65-63.

The Shockers forced a defensive stop to regain possession with seven seconds left and Dennis scored a transition layup as WSU played keepaway for the final margin.

NOTABLE:

The Shockers reached the 22-win mark for the 11th-consecutive year, joining Duke, Kansas and Gonzaga as the only programs to hit the number in every season since 2010.

WSU’s 13-point halftime deficit was its third-largest in a victory. The 2013-14 Shockers overcame an 18-point halftime hole to win at Missouri State, and the 2017-18 team defeated Temple at home in a game it trailed by 14 points at the intermission.

This was the only regular season meeting between WSU and SMU, giving the Shockers a potential head-to-head tiebreaker over the Mustangs. WSU is game ahead of both Memphis and SMU with two to play.

The Shockers are 5-4 in true road games.

WSU won its fourth-straight over SMU and improved to 3-0 at Moody Coliseum since joining the conference. Only Cincinnati (3-3) has won as many times at Moody in the AAC Era.

The Shockers now lead the all-time series with SMU, 8-6.

UP NEXT:            
The Shockers go back on the road Thursday against Memphis inside the FedExForum (8 p.m. CT, ESPN.
WSU defeated Memphis on Jan. 9 in Wichita by a score of 76-67. Both squads were nationally-ranked at the time.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Shocker Comeback Topples Temple

February 27, 2020 8:00 pm

Shockers Drop Another Close One at Cincinnati

February 23, 2020 8:36 pm

Shockers Clinch 11th-Straight 20-Win Season

February 21, 2020 8:53 am

Dennis, Etienne Shoot Shockers Past Tulane

February 16, 2020 9:24 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

Shockers Stun SMU with 24-Point Com...

DALLAS – Wichita State rallied from a 24-point second-half deficit to stun host SMU, 66-62, Sunda...

March 1, 2020 Comments

Equifest Rides Into Salina Friday

Top News

March 1, 2020

Equifest / Art Center Cinema Teamin...

Top News

March 1, 2020

Library Seeks Summer Teen Volunteer...

Kansas News

March 1, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Library Seeks Summer Teen...
March 1, 2020Comments
81 Connection Routes on G...
February 29, 2020Comments
VIDEO: Radio Stations Rai...
February 28, 2020Comments
Gypsum Man Killed in Cras...
February 28, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH