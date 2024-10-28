Shockers Sting Hornets in Exhibition Rout, 99-53

WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State nearly hit the century mark in a wire-to-wire exhibition win over Emporia State Sunday night, 99-53.

The 99 points are the most a Wichita State team has scored in an exhibition since 2017 when they scored 113. Wichita State upped its exhibition win streak to 30 in a row.

Five Shockers reached double figures, led by Corey Washington with 15. He missed just one shot from the field, going 6-for-7. Quincy Ballard and Harlond Beverly both added 12 points, while Ballard tallied eight rebounds – five offensive. Xavier Bell and Ronnie DeGray III chipped in 11 points apiece.

In all, 13 Shockers saw action with 12 of them finding the scoring column. Only one Shocker registered more than 20 minutes on the night.

The Shockers shot 52 percent from the field and 10-of-25 from three-point range. Wichita State had just five turnovers on the night and dominated the boards, 49-31. Twenty-five of Wichita State’s points came off 13 ESU turnovers.

Wichita State raced out to a 12-2 lead after Washington and Cortes combined for 10 of the first 12 points. Eight straight points from ESU cut it to a two-point game, but the Hornets would come no closer.

Wichita State led by as many as 49 points in the second half, emptying the bench around the 10:00-minute mark.

The loudest applause of the night belonged to walk-on Henry Thengvall who knocked down a pair of three-pointers, totaling eight points on the same night of his grandfather’s 80th birthday.

Up Next

Wichita State officially opens the season next Monday, Nov. 4 on the road at Western Kentucky. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on the CBS Sports Network.