Salina, KS

Now: 50 °

Currently: Overcast

Hi: 57 ° | Lo: 46 °

Shockers Exit Crossover Classic

WSU Athletics ReleaseNovember 23, 2020

Wichita State will not participate in this week’s Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic, due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the team travel party.

Tests were conducted Monday afternoon, shortly after the team arrived in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Per tournament policy, teams are to be removed from the event if any member of the travel party tests positive.

WSU was set to open its season with three games in three days at the Sanford Pentagon, beginning Wednesday evening against Utah State.

Instead, the team will return to Wichita on Tuesday. Separate arrangements will be made to safely transport infected personnel and any close contact cases.

No decision has been made regarding next week’s home games.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Billy Kennedy Joins Shocker Coaching Staff

November 22, 2020 9:02 pm

American Conference Dates Set for Wichita Sta...

November 20, 2020 8:50 pm

Brown Named Interim Head Coach

November 17, 2020 2:10 pm

Gregg Marshall Resigns as Head Coach

 10:17 am


Latest Stories

Sports News

Shockers Exit Crossover Classic

Wichita State will not participate in this week’s Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic, due to multipl...

November 23, 2020 Comments

2020 NCAA Football Teams

Sports News

November 23, 2020

City Takes COVID Actions

COVID-19 Top News

November 23, 2020

144 New Saline County COVID Cases

COVID-19 Top News

November 23, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Kansas Applies For Title ...
November 23, 2020Comments
Friends Of The Flyway
November 23, 2020Comments
Salina Police Log: 11-23-...
November 23, 2020Comments
Sheriff’s Office Lo...
November 23, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices