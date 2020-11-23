Shockers Exit Crossover Classic

Wichita State will not participate in this week’s Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic, due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the team travel party.

Tests were conducted Monday afternoon, shortly after the team arrived in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Per tournament policy, teams are to be removed from the event if any member of the travel party tests positive.

WSU was set to open its season with three games in three days at the Sanford Pentagon, beginning Wednesday evening against Utah State.

Instead, the team will return to Wichita on Tuesday. Separate arrangements will be made to safely transport infected personnel and any close contact cases.

No decision has been made regarding next week’s home games.