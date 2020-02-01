Salina, KS

Shockers Drop Heartbreaker at Tulsa

WSU Athletics ReleaseFebruary 1, 2020

TULSA, Okla. – Elijah Joiner sank an off-balance three-pointer at the buzzer to lift Tulsa to a 54-51 victory over No. 23/22 Wichita State, Saturday evening at the Reynolds Center.

Tulsa (15-6, 7-1 American) takes over sole possession in of first-place in the conference standings after Houston’s loss at Cincinnati.

Wichita State (17-4, 5-3) had won five-straight and 12 of the last 13 series meetings.

Jaime Echenique led the Shockers with 15 points on 7-of-12 shooting to go with 10 rebounds, three blocks and two steals. It was his third double-double of the year and the seventh of his career.

No other Shockers scored in double-figures. Tyson Etienne and Grant Sherfield supplied eight points each.

Joiner scored a game-high 22 points for Tulsa on 5-of-6 three-point shooting and dished out five assists with one turnover.

Tulsa took possession under its own basket following a Shocker shot clock violation with 3.3 seconds left. Joiner caught a 25-foot inbound pass and made a beeline across half-court before unleashing a guarded three from the right wing, just ahead of the horn.

WSU made just six of its 31 three-point field goal attempts and shot 34.5 percent overall from the field.

Tulsa made 7-of-14 from deep and outscored the Shockers 15-5 at the free throw line.

NOTABLE:

*Tulsa defeated the Shockers for the first time in five American Era meetings. It was only their second win in 12 tries against Gregg Marshall.

*The Shockers are 42-6 in the month of February going back to 2014.

*WSU set season-lows for points (51) and free throw attempts (7) and matched season-lows for three-point tries (31) and free throws made (5).

UP NEXT:

The Shockers are back home Thursday against Cincinnati (6 p.m. CT). The game will air on either ESPN or ESPN2.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

