Shockers Crush Tulsa; Lock Up No. 4 Seed

WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State clinched a first-round bye and played spoiler in the American Athletic Conference race with a 79-57 victory over Tulsa on Sunday afternoon at a sold-out Charles Koch Arena.

Erik Stevenson scored a team-high 18 points with nine rebounds for the Shockers (23-8, 11-7 American), who finished the regular season in sole possession of fourth-place, helped by Memphis’ loss at Houston earlier in the day.

WSU’s lone senior, Jaime Echenique , also performed well in his home finale, ending with 13 points, seven rebounds, two blocks and career-high four steals. Jamarius Burton added 14 points and a team-high five assists.

Wichita State will open AAC tournament play at 2 p.m. CT on Friday on ESPN2 against the winner of a first-round matchup between No. 5 seed UConn and No. 12 Tulane.

Martins Igbanu scored a game-high 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting for Tulsa (21-10, 13-5), which missed out on a chance to claim the conference title outright. The Hurricane instead fall all the way to the No. 3 seed line after finishing in a three-way tie for first-place with Cincinnati (No. 1 seed) and Houston (No. 2 seed).

The Shockers managed just 51 points on 6-of-31 three-point shooting in their Feb. 1 loss at Tulsa but hit 11-of-28 threes on their way to 79 points in Sunday’s rematch. WSU shot 47.4 percent as a team

Wichita State scored the first nine points of the game and led by as many as 13 near the 8:00-mark of the first half.

Igbanu hit back-to-back threes to ignite Tulsa, which clawed back to within 29-26 on Jackson’s putback with 1:25 to play in the period.

The Shockers regained momentum over the last 90 seconds. Stevenson drained a long jumper through contract and WSU added three more free throws for a more comfortable 34-26 halftime cushion.

Stevenson took over during a stretch early in the second half, scoring nine-straight points. He twice converted three-point plays on tough transition baskets, then drilled a three to make it 46-29 with 17:04 to play.

Back-to-back baskets from Morris Udeze pushed the lead to 22 and prompted a Tulsa timeout with 11:00 to play.

After the break, Tulsa focused on pounding the ball inside to Igbanu, who scored three layups during a 12-0 Hurricane run. Horne also hit two threes during that stretch, the second of which pulled Tulsa to within 10, 59-49, with 7:56 remaining.

Marshall called a timeout for WSU, which worked to a similar effect. Burton scored the next six points to key an 11-0 Shocker run. After a Wade triple, the lead was right back up to 21 with less than 5:00 to go.

NOTABLE:

The Shockers won their eighth-straight over Tulsa in Wichita. The Golden Hurricane’s last victory at the Roundhouse came in 2001.

WSU leads the all-time series 70-62 (40-23 in Wichita).

The Shockers’ 17th home win tied the school’s regular season record, set previously in 2009-10 and 2013-14. Both of those teams went 17-0.

UP NEXT: