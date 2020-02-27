Shocker Comeback Topples Temple

WICHITA, Kan. – Trey Wade scored a season-high 21 points and Wichita State came from behind late to defeat Temple, 72-69, Thursday night at Charles Koch Arena.

The Shockers (21-7, 9-6 American) erased a seven-point deficit in the last 4:00. Trey Wade hit a three, Tyson Etienne converted a layup and Jamarius Burton followed with six-straight points in an 11-1 run that turned the tide.

Wade went 4-of-5 from distance and dunked three times on his way to 21 points and seven rebounds.

Burton scored eight of his 15 points over the last 2:18 and a tallied team-high six assists.

Jaime Echenique added 14 points and matched his career-high with 13 rebounds to claim his sixth double-double of the year.

Quinton Rose paced Temple (14-14, 6-9) with 20 points and five steals, and Monty Scott chipped in 14 points off the bench.

Wichita State reached the 50 percent mark from the field for the first time since its Dec. 29 win over Abilene Christian, hitting 28-of-56, including 9-for-21 from three-point range.

Temple finished at 43.6 percent and outscored the Shockers 16-7 at the free throw line and 23-11 off turnovers.

The teams were even on the glass, 32-32. WSU committed 15 turnovers to Temple’s 13.

FIRST HALF:

The Shockers led by as many as seven points early after a Fernandes three made it 16-9 at the 14:09-mark.

Stevenson’s pullup jumper made it a 20-16 game with 9:00 to go in the half, but Temple countered with a 10-0 run to go up 26-20.

After missing seven-straight shots, the Shockers made their next seven – three of them dunks. Wade hit a pair of threes in that stretch.

Wade’s 18 first-half points matched his combined total from the four previous games combined. He was 7-for-7 from the field, including 3-of-3 from deep.

The seventh-and-final lead change of the half came with 33 seconds to go when Temple’s Scott buried an off-balance runner to send the Owls into the break up 37-36.

SECOND HALF:

Stevenson opened the second half with five quick points, and Echenique scored back-to-back, prompting a Temple timeout with WSU ahead 45-41.

Burton hit a three in transition and drove the lane for a dunk and a 50-43 advantage with 15:54 to go in the game.

Temple launched a 14-3 counter-strike by repeatedly attacking the basket and turned a seven-point deficit into a seven-point lead. Rose’s layup made it 65-58 with 4:27 remaining.

WSU’s Wade made a timely three to slice the lead to 65-61 with 4:06 left, and the tide began to turn. The Shockers regained possession on a shot clock violation, and Etienne drove and scored to make it a two-point game.

Rose hit a free throw, but Burton made the first of several big plays down the stretch, draining a 15-footer ahead of the shot clock buzzer.

After a defensive stop, Burton drew a foul and cashed two free throws to put the Shockers back in front, 67-66, with 1:48 remaining. It was the last of 14 lead changes.

Both sides came up with big defensive stops. Rose missed a layup and Stevenson ripped down the rebound.

Out of timeout, Burton drove for a layup with 23 seconds to go to up the lead the 69-66.

Temple took a timeout with 13.5 seconds remaining, but Scott’s long three rimmed out. The Shockers controlled the rebound and made 3-of-4 free throws to ice the game.

NOTABLE:

The Shockers are 4-3 against Temple in the American Era. The teams split two regular season meetings this year with both sides protecting their home court.

The team trailing at halftime has come back to win six of the seven AAC Era meetings.

Temple leads 6-4 all-time (3-2 in Wichita).

The Shockers improved to 16-2 at home this year (15-2 at Charles Koch Arena).

The win was Marshall’s 523rd, tying him for 89th on the D-I all-time wins list with Fred Enke and Larry Eustachy.

Over a stretch of five games, Erik Stevenson (27 at UCF), Dexter Dennis (21 vs. Tulane), Etienne (20 vs. Tulane), Echenique (20 vs. USF) and now Wade (21 vs. Temple) have all had 20-point games.

UP NEXT:

Wichita State hits the road Sunday to face SMU (19-8, 9-6 American). The teams are tied for fourth-place in the standings with three to play. The 3 p.m. CT tip airs nationally on ESPNU.