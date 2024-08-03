Sheriff’s Office Warns of Scammers

Scammers falsely claiming to be representing the Saline County Sheriff’s Office have been trying to rip citizens off.

According to the agency, citizens are receiving telephone calls and messages from people claiming to be from the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, The caller claims they have “legal matters” to discuss. The caller identifies as a current employee and gives a local telephone number to return the call.

On occasion, a deputy may call to do follow-up investigation, however, they will not call citizens to discuss “legal matters.” The sheriff’s office will not solicit money over the phone for services, debt collection, or collection of fines. There are some legitimate reasons the sheriff’s office does collect payment for services, however that is in person at the office and you will be given a receipt. The sheriff’s office does not accept gift cards for payment for any services. As a general rule, anyone who calls asking you to go purchase a gift card to pay for something deserves to be hung up on. Don’t fall for it! If you receive a telephone call from someone claiming to be from the Saline County Sheriff’s Office that you suspect is suspicious and you would like to verify the callers identity, please hang up and call the Sheriff’s Office at (785) 826-6500.