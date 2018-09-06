Salina, KS

Now: 67 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 69 ° | Lo: 65 °

Sheriff’s Office Issuing Citations on Roads Closed When Wet

Jeremy BohnSeptember 6, 2018

With the recent rains in Kansas, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office is keeping a close eye on some roads around the county.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that deputies issued four citations on Wednesday alone for motorists using unpaved roads that were supposed to be closed to traffic due to the wet weather.

The roads, which are marked ‘Roads Closed When Wet,’ are unpaved and in many cases just plain dirt roads with no gravel. Melander says to abide by the signs because not only can traffic tear up the roads when wet, but drivers can harm their own vehicle or even get stuck.

Some of the roads with Roads Closed When Wet signage highlighted by Melander include Tressin Rd., S. Centinnial Rd., and parts of Waterwell Rd. as well.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

A Spud-Rific Day

The Big Idaho Potato Truck concluded a tour through Kansas with a stop in Salina on Thursday. The...

September 6, 2018 Comments

Etzanoa Encounter

Kansas News

September 6, 2018

Burglary Suspects Arrested by SPD

Kansas News

September 6, 2018

TV; Other Items Stolen From West Sa...

Kansas News

September 6, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Etzanoa Encounter
September 6, 2018Comments
Burglary Suspects Arreste...
September 6, 2018Comments
TV; Other Items Stolen Fr...
September 6, 2018Comments
Sheriff’s Office Is...
September 6, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH