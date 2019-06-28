Sheriff’s Office Investigation Leads To Arrest

On June 26th Saline County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Christopher Lee Moody after weeks of investigation.

Lieutenant Mike Ascher of the Saline County Sheriff’s Office told KSAL News:

An 11 year-old girl from rural Saline county came forward with the help of her family accusing Mr. Moody of alleged indecent behavior.

After weeks of investigation deputies arrested Christopher Lee Moody, a 35 year-old from Lincoln KS, at his workplace in Salina yesterday afternoon.

The investigation continues but there are not any other arrests anticipated at this time.

Charges for Moody currently include: Aggravated Indecent Liberties With A Child and Aggravated Intimidation.

Because this is an active investigation there is no other information regarding the case at this time.