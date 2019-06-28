Salina, KS

Now: 77 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 100 ° | Lo: 73 °

Sheriff’s Office Investigation Leads To Arrest

Sarah ReppJune 27, 2019

On June 26th Saline County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Christopher Lee Moody after weeks of investigation.

Lieutenant Mike Ascher of the Saline County Sheriff’s Office told KSAL News:

An 11 year-old girl from rural Saline county came forward with the help of her family accusing Mr. Moody of alleged indecent behavior.

After weeks of investigation deputies arrested Christopher Lee Moody, a 35 year-old from Lincoln KS, at his workplace in Salina yesterday afternoon.

The investigation continues but there are not any other arrests anticipated at this time.

Charges for Moody currently include: Aggravated Indecent Liberties With A Child and Aggravated Intimidation.

Because this is an active investigation there is no other information regarding the case at this time.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Top News

Harvest Beginning to Roll Into High...

Combines are beginning to roll across Kansas. According to the Kansas Wheat Commission, wheat har...

June 28, 2019 Comments

Patrol Urges Caution During Harvest

Top News

June 28, 2019

Salina Park Pond Remains Unsafe

Kansas News

June 28, 2019

Bennington, Lawrence to Host Kansas...

Kansas News

June 28, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Park Pond Remains ...
June 28, 2019Comments
Bennington, Lawrence to H...
June 28, 2019Comments
A Soy Story at Crestwood
June 27, 2019Comments
Sheriff’s Office In...
June 27, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH