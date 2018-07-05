Salina, KS

Sheriff’s Log 7-5-18

KSAL StaffJuly 5, 2018

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office responded to a number of calls and disturbances over the 4th of July holiday.

Deputies spoke to a 59-year-old man in Assaria after someone saw him throwing lit firecrackers against the grain elevator.

Deputies responded to a call in New Cambria after a 46-year-old man and 36-year-old woman got into an argument over fireworks on the roadway. The woman reportedly spun her tires in anger after having to wait for the man to let her through in the 500 block of E. 1st Street.

Deputies also responded to a short-lived grass fire sparked by fireworks southeast of Salina in the 6100 block of E. McReynolds Road. Deputies say a large cake of rockets fell over and fired a burst into a tree line. The men who were shooting the aerial display put out the fire before a crew from Rural Fire District #1 reached the scene. No one was hurt.

