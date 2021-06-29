Salina, KS

Sheriff’s Log 6-29-21

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a couple of rifles from a pickup in the 500 block of South Solomon Road. Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that sometime between 1:30pm and 7:30pm on Monday, someone cut a barbed wire fence and entered a 2004 Dodge Ram pickup that was parked in a field. Deputies say a Ruger HMR 17-caliber rifle with a Nikon scope and a Savage Arms 17-caliber rifle with Bushnell scope were stolen. Loss and damage is listed at $1,138.

 

Deputies responded to a rollover crash early Tuesday around 12:30am after the driver of a 1996 Ford Explorer missed the turn from Niles Road onto Shipton and rolled. Further investigation led to driving under the influence charges for 30-year-old Dustin Blaylock who was not injured in the crash.

