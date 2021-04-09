Sheriff’s Log 4-9-21

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office responded to three separate incidents on Thursday.

A business reports that three tailgates are stolen off of its trucks. The Truck Store, 106 N. Scott, Brookville, says that three tailgates are taken off and stolen from three separate Chevy Silverado pickups between Wednesday and Thursday. They also believe that whoever is responsible also did “donuts” in a vehicle on their property causing damage to their grass due to the recent rain. Total damage and loss is listed at $2,000.

Rural Fire District No. 7, Salina Fire Department and Saline County Sheriff’s deputies all responded to a vehicle on fire at 4:13 p.m. Thursday. Sarah Finch, Salina, went to start her 1999 Dodge Durango that was parked at 1441 W. North St. When the engine started, it immediately caught fire. The fire department arrived first and found flames coming from underneath the hood. They quickly extinguished the blaze and kept it contained to the engine compartment. No damage estimate is given.

A car carrying three teenagers crashes west of Salina, however, there are no injuries. Speed appears to be a factor as the 2008 Scion TC hit a guard rail on an elevated embankment near Halstead Rd. and W. Crawford St. The vehicle traveled up the embankment before landing below. All three occupants were buckled up–the 15-year-old female driver, Salina, and a 13-year-old male passenger and a 14-year-old male passenger. The crash happened at 5:25 p.m., Thursday.