Shelter Running Out of Cat Space

The Salina Animal Shelter is running out of space for cats.

According to the agency, cats are being surrendered at an alarming rate, and adoptions are not high enough to sustain their space. As of Friday morning they had over 40 cats and kittens available to adopt, and are running out of kennels.

Friday and Saturday the shelter is offering a “Name Your Price” special on all cats and kittens.

All of the shelter cats are spayed/neutered, micro-chipped, flea-treated, wormed, negative for FIV/FeLV, and been started on vaccines.

You can help empty some cat kennels Friday and Saturday by choosing your own adoption fee.

The Salina Animal Shelter is a nonprofit organization, and a division of Salina’s Parks and Recreation Department. The organization provides animal control, adoption services and wildlife management. The shelter is a no-kill shelter, meaning that over 90 percent of the animals it receives are saved.

The Salina Animal Shelter is located at 329 N 2nd Street.