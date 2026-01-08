Share What’s Going On Around Your Operation

A new year provides new opportunities to share what’s going on around the ranch, feedyard or dairy for possible use in the Member Moments department of the Kansas Stockman.

According to the Kansas Livestock Association, this addition to the magazine has been well-received over the past year and the communications staff looks forward to sharing more great member photos in 2026.

KLA members interested in submitting pictures for possible use in the Stockman should click here. Photos should be relevant to the livestock industry or KLA. Photo quality and content, among other factors, determine usability. Submitting pictures for consideration is not a guarantee they will be included in a future issue. Smartphone photos generally are of high enough quality to be printed, so fancy equipment is not necessary.

Already submitted photos that haven’t yet been used? Don’t worry—all pictures are being saved and may appear in a future issue.

The Kansas Stockman is read by more than 5,700 influential decision-makers involved in the cattle business and livestock industry. Published 10 times annually, the Stockman captures the reader’s attention with news, features and analysis on timely industry topics. The Kansas Stockman is respected industry-wide having earned numerous national honors through the Livestock Publications Council magazine and newspaper contests.