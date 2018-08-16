Salina, KS

Sex Offender Back in Custody

KSAL StaffAugust 16, 2018

A convicted sex offender who was being sought by the Saline County Sheriff’s Office has been caught.

According to Saline County Jail records, 20-year-old Brandon Lee Carpenter was booked into jail late Thursday afternoon.

Kansas Department of Corrections records indicate Carpenter had absconded from parole. After being released from prison on June 5th where had been serving time for burglary, he absconded on July 5th.

Carpenter has been a registered offender since July of 2012, when he was convicted of aggravated criminal sodomy. The victim in that case was a 7-year-old boy.

Carpenter was also on the latest list of Salina’s Most Wanted. His arrest is the 9th from the August list.

