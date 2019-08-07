Several Lights Stolen From Lang Diesel

Some LED lights have been stolen from two different tractors at a business just outside of Salina.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that the theft occurred between July 3 and Tuesday, Aug. 6 from Lang Diesel, 144 W. Farrelly Rd.

Authorities believe that someone cut the wiring harnesses on two tractors and stole multiple LED lights. The LED lights are two Hella black and white LED lights, two unknown brand black LED lights, and a black standard bulb headlight retractor. The lights were taken from a Terra Gator 8400c tractor and a Challenger 1042 tractor. The two tractors were parked on Lang Diesel’s property, but far away from the building.

Total loss and damage is $4,416. There are no suspects.