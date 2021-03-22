Salina, KS

Seventh Most Wanted Arrest

Todd PittengerMarch 22, 2021

Another person on the March list of Salina’s Most Wanted has been caught.

The new list went online back on March 6th. Since that time, seven of the 24 people on the list have been arrested.

According to the Salina County Sheriff’s Office, the latest arrest is:

Terrin Haggard Sr. –  Felony Agg DV Battery / Violate Protection Order / Theft

Those on the March list are wanted for crimes which include among other things felony 1st degree murder, kidnapping, aggravated robbery, fleeing and eluding, making criminal threats, burglary, felony theft , and felony drug crimes.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,399 criminals have been caught, and 425 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

