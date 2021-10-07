Seventh Most Wanted Arrest

A seventh person on the latest list of Salina’s Most Wanted has been arrested.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released. The October list went online Saturday. According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, since then seven of them have been caught.

The latest arrest is:

Kristina Michelle Albers – Felony PV Forgery / Theft X3 / Interfere w/LEO / Attempted Theft by Deception

Those on the new October list are wanted for crimes which include aggravated battery, domestic violence battery, possession of a firearm by a felon, felony fleeing and eluding, trafficking contraband into a correction facility, aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, burglary, theft, and felony drug crimes.

The September list of Salina’s Most Wanted generated 10 arrests, and 3 Crime Stoppers rewards were paid out.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,489 criminals have been caught, and 438 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

_ _ _

Salina’s Most Wanted