Settlement in Menards “11% Rebate” Case

A home improvement chain has reached a settlement with Kansas and nine other states.

According to the Kansas Attorney General’s Office, a settlement has been reached with Menards. The home improvement chain was investigated Menards for its business practices during the COVID-19 pandemic and for its merchandise credit check program, also known as Menards’ “11% Rebate.”

In addition to paying Kansas $81,570.75, Menards agreed to clearly disclose limitations relating to its 11% Rebate, allow 12 months for consumers to submit an 11% Rebate claim, and investigate the ability to redeem the 11% Rebate online.

“When a supplier offers rebates or in-store credits to consumers, the Kansas Consumer Protection Act requires the conditions and limitations of said program be fully and clearly disclosed,” said First Assistant Attorney General Nathaniel Castillo. “Anything less can mislead the consumer in violation of the Act.”

Menards is headquartered in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and operates approximately 9 stores across Kansas, including in Salina.

_ _ _

You can read the agreement between Menards and the Kansas Attorney General here.