SES to Play For First Football State Championship

By Todd Pittenger November 25, 2024

The Southeast of Saline football team will try to win its first ever football 2A state championship this week on Friday after a walk-off win over Beloit this past Friday night.

A 25-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Gannon Jacobson to junior Kanyon Douglas on the last play of the game as time expired to beat propelled the team to a thrilling 34-30 victory over Beloit.

Southeast (12-0) will play Nemaha Central (11-1), whose lone loss on the season was at 3A Marysville in week one.

The state championship game is Friday night at HCC-Gowans Stadium in Hutchinson. Gates open at 4:00, with the game to kickoff at 6:00.