SES to Play For First Football State Championship

The Southeast of Saline football team will try to win its first ever football 2A state championship this week on Friday after a walk-off win over Beloit this past Friday night.

A 25-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Gannon Jacobson to junior Kanyon Douglas on the last play of the game as time expired to beat propelled the team to a thrilling 34-30 victory over Beloit.

Southeast (12-0) will play Nemaha Central (11-1), whose lone loss on the season was at 3A Marysville in week one.

The state championship game is Friday night at HCC-Gowans Stadium in Hutchinson. Gates open at 4:00, with the game to kickoff at 6:00.