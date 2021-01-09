SES Sweeps Minneapolis

The Minneapolis Lions’ boys team can’t hang on to a pair of 10 point leads, as well as a seven point halftime advantage, as Trojans of Southeast of Saline hand the Lions their first loss.

Minneapolis took control of the game early as the Lions raced out to a 16-6 lead right out of the gate. Nolan White had a hot start, as the Lion senior scored all seven of his points in the first quarter. Southeast would chip away at the lead to trail 16-10 after one.

Minneapolis then would again build a 10 point lead in the second quarter, as the Trojan offense appeared to be out of sync all first half. Spencer Davidson for the Lions was getting whatever he wanted down low as he piled in 11 first half points.

However, the Trojans would be within striking distance, but trailing, 34-27 at halftime.

The third quarter is where the game changed. Minneapolis would go the first five-plus minutes of the third quarter scoreless, as the Lions appeared to press on offense. Meanwhile, Southeast of Saline made life difficult for Minneapolis with scrappy defense. The Trojans then turned defense in to offense for the third quarter as Nakari Morrical-Palmer started to take over for SES.

Southeast outscored Minneapolis 15-9 in the third, but the Lions still led, 43-42 going in to the final quarter.

That’s when Camden Spano-Lund took over for SES. The Trojan senior made a 3-pointer and four free-throws in the quarter to help Southeast of Saline grab the lead and ultimately never surrender it.

Minneapolis (5-1, 1-1 NCAA) had a 3 at the buzzer by Trent Moeckel to try to send the game to OT, but the shot was just a hair strong. The loss was first of the year for the Lions.

Southeast of Saline (3-4, 2-1 NCAA) had five players in double-figures, as Spano-Lund and Morrical-Palmer both led the way with 12 points, each. Meanwhile, Eli Sawyers and Jaxson Gebhardt both had 10 in the win.

The Nex-Tech Wireless “Player of the Game” is Spencer Davidson for Minneapolis. Davidson notched yet another double-double with a 19 point effort.

Southeast of Saline travels to Clay Center on Friday, while Minneapolis hosts Valley Heights.

Southeast of Saline 55, MINNEAPOLIS GIRLS 30

Southeast of Saline took control early and never looked back on their way to their second North-Central Activities Association win.

Junior, Karsyn Schlesener was unconscious in the first half, missing only three shots in the half and nailed four 3s, on her way to a 22 point outburst through two quarters.

Meanwhile, Minneapolis was unable to get going offensively, as the Lady Lions turned it over 18 times in the first half.

SES led 19-7 after one and 35-11 at halftime, before they continued to cruise in the second half.

Southeast of Saline (3-3, 2-0 NCAA) was led by Schlesener’s 24 points in the blowout win–their sixth in-a-row over Minneapolis.

Minneapolis (2-5, 1-2 NCAA) had a pair land in double-figures. Cameron Cleveland yet again scored 11 points in a losing effort. However, the Nex-Tech Wireless “Player of the Game” is Alayna Cossaart, who scored a career-high 13 points and three 3s. Mady Lang for Minneapolis had the H&R “Block of the Game.”

Next, Southeast of Saline will play the Tigers of Clay Center on the road this Tuesday. Minneapolis will entertain the Valley Heights Mustangs on Tuesday and live coverage of the game is on 92.7 The New Zoo.